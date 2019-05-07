Bharat movie Salman Khan: The The behind-the-scenes video of the Russian circus from Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat has been released by the makers of the film.

The behind-the-scene video from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat of the circus scene from the film has been released by the makers of the film. In the behind-the-scene video, we see how the production team and crew managed to make a period circus and how they recreated all the flying elements that a traditional circus has with additions from the new-age circus.

The circus scene, set in the 1960s, was mostly filmed on Salman Khan and Disha Patani and is a Russian circus. In the behind-the-scene video shows how tough it was for the crew to do such an amazing job. They called 60 artists and dancers from all around the world and how they trained them.

They had 173 outfits for the dancers and saw older movies and observed how people were during the 60s. Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of this year starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Bharat, which as an official adaptation of An Ode To My Father which is a South Korean film and also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Bharat is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 which is the auspicious occasion of Eid and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Bharat has been co-produced by Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri.

