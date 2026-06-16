Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Slows On First Monday, To Touch Rs 5 Crore Mark

The box office journey of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has entered a crucial phase. After a modest opening weekend, the 26/11 attack-based drama recorded a noticeable drop in collections on its first Monday, a trend commonly seen with content-driven films that rely heavily on word-of-mouth.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film hit theatres on June 12 and is based on the extraordinary courage displayed by healthcare workers during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. While the film has earned praise for shedding light on a lesser-known chapter of the tragedy, its box office performance remains under scrutiny.

How Much Did Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Earn On Day 4?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected approximately Rs 58 lakh on its fourth day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 4.83 crore. The film reportedly registered an overall Hindi occupancy of around 10.76 per cent across nearly 1,900 shows on Monday. While the drop was expected after the weekend, the coming days will determine whether the film can maintain stability until the next weekend.

The Monday numbers mark a slowdown from the upward trajectory witnessed over the weekend. After opening with around Rs 1 crore on Friday, the film showed gradual growth, collecting Rs 1.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.80 crore on Sunday. For a film centred on a real-life story rather than commercial spectacle, industry observers believe sustained audience interest and positive recommendations could play a significant role in its long-term run.

How Does It Compare To Kangana Ranaut’s Previous Films?

The latest figures place Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata behind Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency, which had reportedly collected over Rs 11 crore within its first four days. However, the film has managed to perform better than some of the actor’s earlier releases. It has already surpassed the four-day collections of Tejas, which struggled at the box office despite its patriotic theme.

The comparison highlights the challenging theatrical landscape for mid-budget dramas, especially when multiple releases compete for audience attention.

What Is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata About?

Unlike most films inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shifts the spotlight away from security forces and focuses on the healthcare workers who found themselves at the centre of the crisis. The film draws inspiration from the events at Cama Hospital, where nurses and medical staff reportedly protected patients while the city was under attack. One of the central figures behind the story is nurse Anjali Kulthe, who became known for helping safeguard pregnant women and patients during the terrifying night.

The film attempts to honour these acts of courage, compassion and duty, presenting a perspective that has rarely been explored in mainstream cinema.

Can Positive Word-Of-Mouth Help The Film Sustain Its Run?

Despite its modest start, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has generated conversations for its emotional subject matter and focus on unsung heroes. Several reviews have highlighted the film’s effort to tell a story of resilience rather than simply revisiting the violence of the attacks. The narrative’s emphasis on ordinary individuals rising to extraordinary circumstances could help it connect with a section of audiences looking for content-driven cinema. At the box office, however, the film faces stiff competition from multiple new releases across genres. Whether it can build momentum through audience recommendations remains the biggest question heading into its first full week.

For now, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has crossed the Rs 4.8 crore mark and remains a film that seeks to remind viewers that heroism is not always found on the battlefield; it is often discovered in hospital corridors, where courage quietly saves lives.

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