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Home > Entertainment News > Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore

According to industry statistics by Sacnilk, the movie has managed to earn roughly Rs 65 lakh from its fifth-day performance in the theaters. With that, the total collections of the movie in India have increased to Rs 6.62 crore

Kangana Ranaut in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Image Credits- IMDb
Kangana Ranaut in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 15:42 IST

The newly released film by Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, still fails to draw any attention in terms of audience turnout at the box office. Although the film has an emotionally compelling story to tell as well as a patriotic angle to it, it has not yet resonated well with viewers.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry statistics by Sacnilk, the movie has managed to earn roughly Rs 65 lakh from its fifth-day performance in the theaters. With that, the total collections of the movie in India have increased to Rs 6.62 crore, whereas the total net collection for the movie in India is Rs 5.56 crore. The movie has had a weak start and has been unable to pick up pace on weekdays.

Word-of-Mouth Could Be Key

With the movie now coming into a very important period of its run at the theaters, there will be a lot of depending on the reactions and word-of-mouth of the movie. This will be especially difficult for the movie since its week day collection is poor.

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A Story Inspired by Real-Life Courage

Set against the backdrop of the tragic Mumbai attacks on 26/11, the movie portrays the extraordinary acts of courage shown by nurses and other staff members at Cama Hospital. In spite of the imminent threats around them, they remained committed to taking care of their patients and did their jobs with dedication. It is through such a movie that this untold yet heroic story gets highlighted amid one of the toughest times in India’s history.

Kangana Ranaut on the Film’s Powerful Message

In the run-up to the movie’s release, actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her opinion about the importance of this movie during an interview with ANI. According to the star, the story reveals how nurses from Cama Hospital managed to give birth to 20 children while shots were being fired around them.

Talking about the dedication of healthcare personnel, Kangana Ranaut lauded the selfless service of nurses, highlighting that nurses played a vital part during the COVID-19 outbreak, too. According to the actress, doctors and nursing personnel always risked their lives for the well-being of other people without giving it a second thought.

Cast and Production Details

The movie “Bharat Bhagya Vidhata,” which was released on June 12th, is based on the character Geeta Madhav Gandhare, played by Kangana Ranaut. Other actors in important roles are Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, Prasad Oak and Sayaji Shinde. Some of the actors in supporting roles are Amruta Namdev, Priya Berde, Zahid Khan and Aditya Mishra.

This movie has been directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks Entertainment.

Can the Film Turn Things Around?

Despite the positive reception of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as an inspirational drama based on a true story, the box office statistics reveal that people’s interest in the movie is still limited. Time will show whether good reviews will allow the movie to win their attention or not.

ALSO READ: Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore
Tags: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office CollectionBharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5Kangana Ranaut

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s Movie Surviving Theatres, Earns Rs 6.62 Crore

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