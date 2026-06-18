Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is continuing to be in its stage act despite the fact that the movie is struggling to maintain its momentum throughout the weekdays. free from competition amid binary Hindi films, the movie has largely been dependent on concrete audience responses and the emotionally stirring nature of its real-life topic. Regardless of the drop in momentum, the movie has managed to reach an illustrious milestone at the box office in the domestic market. With six days at the box office, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has grossed beyond Rs 6 crore in India, thus providing its makers with a much-needed confidence for their upcoming second weekend.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie which stars Kangana Ranaut in one of the key roles is based on the bravery of nurses during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Though the numbers aren’t very good in comparison to highly commercial ventures, the movie has been receiving attention from people looking for content-oriented movies.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Crosses Rs 6 Crore Gross in India

The drama by Manoj Tapadia, which narrates the courageous deeds of the nurses during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has run for six days now in theaters. With regard to the latest figures, the movie has earned above Rs 6 crore as its domestic total while it has a net total of roughly Rs 5 .5 crore. The achievement comes amidst strong competition among other Hindi productions. The film, which enjoyed positive word-of-mouth promotion because of the plot and performances, has witnessed relatively low attendance during weekdays.

Day 6 Collections Show Declining Trend

Having made Rs 1 crore in its opening day performance, the film experienced improvement throughout the weekend but saw a potential dip in its performance during the week. According to trade statistics, there was an even bigger dip on Day 6 due to the difficulty in maintaining its performance after its opening run. The movie had earned Rs 4.25 crore net until its first weekend before recording additional revenue from weekdays to pass the Rs 5.5 crore net benchmark.

Competition Remains a Major Hurdle

One of the biggest problems for Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is the competitive nature of the movie market. Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was released along with other movies like the Imtiaz Ali film Main Vaapas Aaunga and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, making for an emulous market space. It seems that trade reports state both Main Vaapas Aaunga and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past have been performing better at the box office compared to Kangana Ranaut’s movie.

Can the Film Sustain Through Its First Week?

Even with this dip in performance, reaching the milestone of Rs 6 crores is certainly something that can provide some solace to the producers. However, the real-life aspect of the story continues to draw a certain crowd of movie watchers who prefer their cinema to be reality based. Next week will prove to be important for the Bollywood film. Maintaining an unbreakable grip on the viewers may assist the movie in approaching the Rs 10 crore mark.

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