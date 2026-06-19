Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Continues To Struggle; Can It Recover Its Rs 45 Crore Budget?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Despite drawing inspiration from one of the most courageous yet lesser-known chapters of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has struggled to find momentum at the box office. The film, headlined and co-produced by BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, opened in cinemas on June 12 with the promise of telling a story rarely explored on screen, the heroism of medical staff at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital during the terrorist attacks of 2008.

While critics and viewers have praised the film’s attempt to spotlight ordinary heroes, the appreciation has not translated into substantial ticket sales. One week after release, the film remains well below expectations commercially.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s Earnings So Far

According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected approximately Rs 45 lakh on its seventh day in theatres. The figure represents a decline from its sixth-day collection of Rs 55 lakh, indicating that weekday footfalls continue to weaken.

The film’s total India net collection currently stands at around Rs 6.55 crore, while its gross domestic earnings have crossed Rs 7.7 crore.

For a film mounted on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, the numbers present a significant challenge. Industry observers note that the movie will need an extraordinary turnaround in the coming weeks to narrow the gap between its earnings and production costs. The performance is particularly notable because films based on patriotic themes and real-life heroism have historically found support among audiences when backed by strong word-of-mouth.

All About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Unlike many previous films centred on the 26/11 attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shifts its focus away from commandos, police officers and terrorists. Instead, the film shines a light on the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who remained at their posts inside Cama Hospital as chaos unfolded across Mumbai. Real events inspire the story and pays tribute to healthcare workers who risked their own lives to protect vulnerable patients during one of India’s darkest nights.

Among the real-life figures associated with the story is nurse Anjali Kulthe, whose actions during the attacks have often been cited as an example of extraordinary courage under pressure. By moving away from conventional action-driven narratives, the film attempts to highlight a different form of heroism, one rooted in duty, compassion and resilience.

How Have Critics Responded To The Film?

While the box office has remained subdued, the critical reception has been more encouraging. Several reviewers have praised the film for bringing attention to a lesser-known aspect of the 26/11 tragedy. Many noted that although the execution may not be flawless, the emotional core of the story remains impactful. One review described the film as an important tribute to healthcare workers who prioritised patient safety over their own lives during the attacks.

The response suggests that the film’s biggest strength lies in its subject matter rather than spectacle, a factor that may help it find a second life through digital streaming platforms after its theatrical run.

Can The Film Survive Growing Competition?

The road ahead may become even more difficult. The film is now facing fresh competition from new theatrical releases targeting a wider demographic. Among the notable releases generating buzz is Cocktail 2, featuring a star-studded cast led by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. With younger audiences gravitating towards romantic dramas and commercial entertainers, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata risks losing additional screens and show timings in the coming days.

However, industry experts point out that content-driven films occasionally find momentum through positive word-of-mouth, particularly when they address significant historical events. Whether Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata can achieve that late surge remains uncertain. For now, the film stands as an ambitious attempt to tell a story of unsung heroes, one that has earned appreciation for its intent, even if box-office success has proved harder to achieve.