Bharat box office collection day 1: Finally, the much-awaited film Bharat has released today and is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. Starting from the star cast, an interesting storyline with the entertaining songs, together all the things have made the film a mass-appealing product. Another most interesting fact associated with the film is the patriotic blend for which Salman Khan is majorly known for. Given the buzz around the film and of course the release date on Eid shall benefit the collection and this will not be wrong to say that Bharat will open at the box office like a Tsunami and will continue to have a terrific weekend ahead.

Bharat is the sixth collaboration of Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif after films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj and Tiger Zinda Hai, moreover, this time, the actors will showcase their chemistry in different age groups, so it is expected that the film will definitely quench the thirst of the curious fans. In order to make the film different from others, the director has also included various innovative computer graphics technology which is normally used in Hollywood films.

It is expected that the film will make Rs 35 crore on its opening day. The prediction is made after knowing the fact that India will play its first cricket match today at World Cup 2019. The Indian team will today enter the cricket ground to fight off with South Africa at ICC World Cup. It is also expected that the collection of the film may get hindered from World Cup match.

The film is releasing in total 4000 screens in India and in all it depends upon the story and the content which can attract more audience. Moreover, the reviews with a good word of mouth will be like icing on the cake for the film.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode Too My Father of 2014. However, as per the Box Office India records, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer might not beat the advance booking records of Thugs of Hindostan.

