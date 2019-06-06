Bharat box office collection day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan starrer as per early reports has crossed Rs 45 crores and had already earnred Rs 26 crores in advance booking. The movie is a one time watch as per early Bharat movie reviews. See trailer and songs inside.

Bharat box office collection day 1: One of the much-awaited movie of the year Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has earnred more than Rs 45 crore on day 1 as per boxofficeindia report. The movie released worldwide yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Eid and has been registered as the second highest opening of all time. Prior to that Akshay Kumar’s Kesari held the top slot of highest Bollywood openers of 2019.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan which released on Christmas still holds the top slot for the highest opener ever in India with day 1 collection of Rs 52 crore. The movie, however, was a fail at the box office later on.

Coming back to Bharat the movie is one masala entertainer with all the right doses of action, drama, script, and emotional touches of patriotism. The Salman Khan starrer also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, comedian Sunil Grover and many more stars.

The movie Bharat as per critics and fas is a one time watch and will keep you hooked till the last minute. There were reports that Bharat has received an advance booking of Rs 24 crores on Wednesday, June 5 and the Hollywood action film Avengers: Endgame had a record-breaking highest advance booking of Rs 49.62 (Hindi and English) followed by Infinity war at Rs 29 crores and Baahubali: The conclusion at Rs 33.53 crore.

Some of the films of Salman Khan which had done very well at the box office are- Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, Wanted, Dabangg franchise, Ready and many more films.

Well, if you haven’t watched the movie yet, don’t worry take a look at its trailer and teaser and the chartbuster songs here:

