Bharat box office collection day 10: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat released on June 5 and has till now earned Rs 182 crore as per film critic Sunit Kadel. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is produced under the banners of Reel Life Production, Salman Khan films and T-series.

Bharat box office collection day 10: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film Bharat is making headlines for all the right reasons. Bharat released on June 5 and earned Rs 42 crore on its first day. Since then, the film is breaking records and became the first film of Salman Khan’s career with the biggest opening collection. Moreover, the film also became the first of Salman Khan’s career to release in Saudi Arabia.

As per records, the film earned Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, Rs 22.30 crore on day 2,Rs 26.70 crore on day 3, Rs 27.90 crore on day 4, Rs 9.20 crore on day 5, Rs 8.30 crore on day 6, Rs 5.50 crore on day 7, Rs 4 crore on day 8 and earned Rs 4 crore on day 9. Total the film has earned Rs 182 crore as per film critic Sumit Kadel.

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced under the banners of Reel Life Production, Salman Khan films and T-series.

#Bharat Second Friday- ₹ 4 cr nett approx. Total- ₹ 182 cr nett. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 15, 2019

Economics of #Bharat –

Budget- ₹ 120 cr (Includes P&A). Distributed by AA films (Commission basis) Break even- ₹ 170-175 crs.

To attain HIT verdict- ₹ 200 cr nett. Superhit- ₹ 250 cr nett BLOCKBUSTER- ₹ 300 cr nett. Average- ₹ 150-170 cr FlOP- Below 150 cr. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 14, 2019

Earlier to this, the director of the film decided to feature Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra but due to her wedding commitments, she had to withdraw her name from the film and Katrina Kaif was finalised for the female lead in the film opposite Salman Khan.

#Bharat is steady on Day 7… Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

It is expected that Bharat can also be affected by Taapsee Pannu’s film Game Over. Game Over is a thriller film which released yesterday and is expected to earn well at the box office.

