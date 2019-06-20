Bharat box office collection day 15: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has successfully earned Rs 201.86 crore at the box office as per film critic Taran Adarsh. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced under the banners of Reel Life Production, Salman Khan films, and T-Series.

Bharat box office collection day 15: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat has successfully entered Rs 200 crore club. Bharat became the first Salman Khan film’s to make Rs 43 crore on its first day and proved to be a record breaker. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 180 crore in week one and in the second week by earning Rs 21.81 crore, the film has totally earned Rs 201.86 crore at the box office.

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also featured Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nira Fatehi in supporting roles. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was finalized for the female opposite Salman Khan, however, due to her wedding dates she had to quit from the film and Bollywood beauty queen Katrina Kaif took over her role in the film.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced under the banners of Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions, and T-Series. Both Salman and Katrina left no stone unturned to impress their fans with their phenomenal roles in the film. Bharat proved to be the third collaboration of Salman Khan with the director Alia Abbas Zafar after films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

#Bharat biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days]

Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue]

Total: ₹ 201.86 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Currently, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and post to it, he will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt for the first time. Reports reveal that Salman Khan and Sanjay will collaborate after 20 years and it is expected that the film will create new records at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App