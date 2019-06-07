Bharat box office collection day 2: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film Bharat recorded news records at the box office on its opening day, however, the second day received a major dip as the film only earned Rs 31 crore. Bharat has till now earned Rs 73.30 crore at the box office as per film critic Taran Adarsh.

Bharat box office collection day 2: After a bumper opening at the box office, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat recently saw a major dip in the second-day collections. The film earned Rs 42.30 crore at the box office on its opening day. As per the recent reports, the film has registered only Rs 31 crore on the second day. Recently Film Critic Taran Adarsh shared that Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat saw a declining graph of 30-35% on the second day. The film has earned Rs 31 crore on the second day and has a total collection of Rs 73.30 crore.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Bharat became the fourth highest opener film in India and the second highest of the year 2019 after Hollywood film Avengers Endgame which earned Rs 53 crore.

Bharat has also broken the records of Salman Khan’s other films like Dabangg which earned Rs 14.50 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan which earned Rs 27.25 crore, Sultan which earned Rs 36.54 crore and Race 3 with Rs 29.17 crore.

Bharat is shot in Spain, Malta, Punjab, Abu Dhabi and Delhi. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was finalised for the female lead role opposite Salman Khan, however due to her wedding ceremonies she took an exit from the film and Katrina Kaif was then finalised for the film.

#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]… Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort… Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows… Overall, 2-day total is superb… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

Moreover, Bharat also made records as it registered Rs 24 crore in the advance booking. The highest was received by Avengers Endgame of Rs 49.62 crore after which Infinity War collected Rs 29 crore, Bahubali Rs 37.53 crore, Thugs Of Hindostan with Rs 26.27 crore.

Bharat is a period drama film which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Nikhil Namit, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan under the banners of Salman Khan Films, T-series and Reel Life Productions.

