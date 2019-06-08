Bharat box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Bharat released on June 5 and is currently making a buzz with his records at the box office. The film opened with the collection of Rs 42.30 crore, on the second day it earned Rs 31 crore and on its day 3 it is expected to cross the mark of Rs 100 crore.

Bharat box office collection Day 3: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently creating a huge buzz with recently released film Bharat. Salman Khan has proved that he is the king of box office and known for making new records with his Eid releases. The film released on June 5 and is currently in its full form. The film earned Rs 42.30 crore on its first day and on its second day it earned Rs 31 crore. The film has till now earned Rs 73.30 crore. It is expected that on its day 3, the film can cross the mark of Rs 100 crore.

Talking about the first day collections, Bharat has broken the records of all Salman Khan films like Dabangg with the opening collection of Rs 14.50 crore, Bajrani Bhaijaan which earned Rs 27.25 crore, Sultan that made the mark of Rs 36.54 crore and Race 3 with the mark of Rs 29.17 crore.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the films also feature Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu in supporting roles. The film is shot in Malta, Spain, Punjab, Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier. the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar finalised Priyanka Chopra for the lead role opposite Salman Khan but due to the wedding dates she had to quit from the film and Katrina Kaif was then finalised. To which, Salman Khan became very upset and quoted that Priyanka should not have left the film because of her wedding as this could be the biggest film of her career.

Bharat is currently receiving a postive response from the critics as well as fans. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Salman Khan, Nikhil Namit, Bhushan Kumar, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-series.

