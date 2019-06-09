Bharat box office collection Day 4: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest movie Bharat has earned Rs 122.20 crore on the fourth day of its release.

Bharat box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat movie has minted Rs 122.20 crore on the 4th day of its release and has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 4 days of its release. The film, which opened to a massive amount of Rs 42.30 crore on the first day, earned Rs 26.70 crore on Saturday making it a total of Rs 122.20 crore. Bharat released worldwide on June 5 on the occasion of Eid and emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 so far. The film stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat has been enjoying a successful run at the box office and is expected to earn more in the coming week. The film has received positive reviews from fans and critics and the music of the film has also been loved by the audience.

Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean movie An Ode To My Father and also stars Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

#Bharat rocks the BO… Biz jumps on Day 4… Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady… Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]… Being patronised by family audience… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2019

#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]… Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities… Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Bharat has stormed the box office by such amazing collection in the first 4 days of its release and it will be interesting to see if the film can make it to the Rs 200 crore club by the next week.

Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who previously directed Salman Khan starrer blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha.

His forthcoming movie Inshallah will release on Eid 2020 and also stars Alia Bhatt.

