Bharat box office collection day 5: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film is currently continuing with its upward trend at the box office. The film started its run by earning Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day and created a buzz all over the industry as well as on social media. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released on June 5, 2019. As per Film critic Taran Adarsh, the film opened with Rs 42 crore, on its second day its earned Rs 31 crore, third day Rs 22.30 crore, day 5 Bharat earned Rs 26.70 crore. Till now the film has earned Rs 122.20 crore.

It is expected that the film will continue at the same pace as this weekend was the first for Bharat. Apart from lead stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.

Bharat is among the first film of Salman Khan’s career to release in Saudi Arabia. Not only this, but it has also gained the title of biggest Hindi film opener of the year 2019.

#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz… After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays… Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz… Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

Earlier, the director of the film Ali decided to cast Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in the film opposite Salman Khan but due to her wedding with American musician Nick Jonas, the actor took an exit from the film and Katrina Kaif was finalised for her role. Bharat is the third collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman Khan after films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

#Bharat rocks the BO… Biz jumps on Day 4… Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady… Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]… Being patronised by family audience… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2019

Bharat has received positive responses from the critics as well as fans and has all the characters in the film are well praised. Moreover, the director has also worked hard in terms of the story and all the sequences are well lined up. Moreover, the most amazing part about the film is Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s hot chemistry.

