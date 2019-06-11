Bharat box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat has earned Rs 9.20 crore on the 6th day of its release making it a total of Rs 159.30 crore.

Bharat box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan is the ultimate box office king and the latest collection of his new movie Bharat is proof. The film, which witnesses a massive opening of Rs 42.30 crore on the opening day, has now earned Rs 9.20 crore on the 6th day getting a total of Rs 159.30 crore. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat is the Hindi adaptation of An Ode To My Father which is a South Korean movie and also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fethi, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was also put in a cameo in the movie and the film opened to positive reviews by fans as well as critics and even the songs of the film were loved by the audience.

#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz… The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

Bharat released on June 5 this year on the occasion of Eid and has been enjoying a successful run at the box office. Bharat has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit.

The director of the movie, Ali Abbas Zafar has previously directed blockbuster movies starring Salman Khan such as Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Salman Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood stars and will be next seen in movies like Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, and Kick 2. He is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors.

