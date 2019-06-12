Bharat box office collection Day 7: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat is getting closer to the Rs 175 crore mark. The film, which opened to Rs 42.30 crore, has been enjoying a successful run at the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood openers of this year and is Salman Khan’s biggest box office opener so far in his career as well. Salman Khan’s film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously directed movies like Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and has many other talented actors in supporting roles such as Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. The songs of the film such as Slow Motion, Athey Aa, Zinda, among others were loved by fans and Bharat was clearly one of the most anticipated films of this year and its box office collection is proof.

Bharat gets Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back on the silver screen with their sizzling chemistry after their previous blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai which was also helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of his home production Salman Khan Films and is the official adaptation of An Ode To My Father which is a South Korean drama.

Bharat opened to positive reviews by fans as well as the audience and was released on Eid1June 5 this year to a massive opening.

