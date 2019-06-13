Bharat box office collection day 8: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Bharat is currently riding high in terms of collections and has also broken many records at the box office. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is produced under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-series.

Bharat box office collection day 8: Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently creating a huge buzz with their last released film Bharat. After not so promising films like Tubelight and Race 3, Salman Khan decided to return back like a storm and indeed Bharat has passed many records at the box office and became the first film in Salman Khan’s career with the highest opening of 42.30 crores.

Talking about the collections, the film earned Rs 31 crore on day 2, Rs 22.20 crore on day 3, Rs 26.70 crore on day 4, Rs 27.90 crore on day 5, Rs 9.20 crore on day 6, Rs 8.30 crore on day 7. In all, the film has earned Rs 175 crore and is expected to continue with the same pace at the box office.

Apart from lead star Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in supporting roles. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-series.

#Bharat is steady on Day 7… Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

Earlier, the director chose Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra for playing the female lead role opposite Salman Khan but due to her wedding with Nick Jonas, she had to quit from the project and the director then chose Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. Together, both Salman Khan and Katrina have done 5 films together and this is their sixth collaboration. Moreover, Bharat is the third collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan after films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

