Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is the sultan of the Indian Film Industry and knows the nerve of his die-hard fans. When he releases his films on the occasion of Eid, they are bound to be blockbuster. This year, the much-anticipated film Bharat hit the screens and set the ticket counters ringing. In its first week, the film managed to cross Rs 150 crore mark and is in no mood to stop anytime soon.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the latest trade analytics of the film on his official Twitter account on Friday. In his tweet, he revealed that Bharat earned Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday, making it a total collection of Rs 178 crore. The film needs to earn Rs 22 crore in its second week to zoom past Rs 200 crore mark. Film critic and trade analyst Raj Bansal also echoed the same emotion and said that Bharat is likely to cross Rs 200 crore mark in its second week.

#Bharat is steady on a lower side on its weekdays. Film collected ₹ 5.50 cr nett approx on Thursday taking its total to ₹ 178 cr nett. ₹ 22 cr weekend-2 will take it past to ₹ 200 cr mark. Film has done a good business considering mixed word of mouth. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 14, 2019

@BeingSalmanKhan #Bharat collects ₹170Cr. in its First week (9Days) Will easily cross ₹200Cr. in its Second week. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 14, 2019

Earlier this week, Salman Khan said that he gets scared when his films get positive reviews from film critics. The validation comes from box office numbers and lets him know if audiences are liking the film or not.

Workwise, Salman Khan will be seen in Prabhu Deva’s film Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. Inshallah is slated to hit the silver screens on Eid next year. Recently, Rohit Shetty advanced the release date of his film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to avoid a clash with Inshallah.

