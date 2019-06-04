Bharat box office collection prediction, Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Bharat movie day 1 box office collection prediction: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is among the much-anticipated films which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced under the banners of Reel Life Production, Salman Khan Films and T-series. The film will hit the silver screens tomorrow and is expected to earn Rs 40 crore on its opening day.

Bharat box office collection prediction: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film is among the highly anticipated films which is set to release tomorrow June 5, 2019. Not just the makers of the team, but the fans are equally curious to watch the chemistry of the Bollywood’s most-talked-about duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on big screens. Bharat is the sixth collaboration of Salman and Katrina after films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and is expected to create a huge buzz on its opening day.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from this, the makers have also added a Hollywood connection to the story by adding some innovative computer graphics technology which is used to add the face of the actor to another body. Moreover, the film will be the third collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman Khan after blockbuster films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Another factor that adds more to the film is its Eid release, which can cater more audience.

Talking about the prediction, after all these interesting facts that are associated with the film, it is expected that the film will earn between Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore. Moreover, India will also play its first match with South Africa tomorrow at the Cricket World Cup 2019, so there is also a possibility that the collection of the film can get hindered from the match as World Cup is an exciting event and many cricket fans will watch it.

Bharat is made on the budget of Rs 120 to Rs 130 crore which includes the expenditure of promotions, printing and other regular stuff. Moreover, the film will be releasing on around 4,500 screens all across the country. Talking about competition, it is anticipated that the film can face a slight competition with Hollywood film Dark Phoenix which is from the X-Men franchise.

Talking about the Eid record of Salman Khan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned Rs 40 crore, Sultan earned Rs 36.5 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 34.1 crore, Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 32.92 crore and finally Race 3 earned Rs 29 crore. So it is expected that Bharat will make new records on its opening day.

