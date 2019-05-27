Bharat box office collection prediction: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie Bharat is slated to release on June 5 and is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on opening day.

Bharat box office collection prediction: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all over the news for his upcoming movie Bharat. The Dabangg Bhaijaan is coming back with a bang to rule all the millions and billions of hearts once again and not to forget, it is being anticipated that just like every time, his new movie Bharat will shatter and break all box office records.

The Ali Abbas Zafar movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on the opening day of its release. It is one of the biggest films of this year and since it gets Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together on the silver screen once again, it is expected that the film will witness a grand opening.

Also, Bharat is releasing on June 5 which is yet another Eid release by Salman Khan and just like his previous Eid releases such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat too is expected to have a massive opening at the box office.

Bharat is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 and it will enjoy a solo release at the box office. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has earlier worked with Salman Khan in movies like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and talented actors like Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover will be seen in supporting roles.

Bharat has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and will be co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. Bharat is the official adaptation of An Ode To My Father which is a South Korean movie and the film’s trailer created a lot of buzz on social media.

