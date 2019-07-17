Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s social media accounts hacked: After Amitabh Bachchan account was hacked, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar falls prey to this activity. Twitter, Instagram account hacked. Director apologizes for messages and photos sent from his account.

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s social media accounts hacked: Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar falls prey to social media haking after Amitabh Bachchan. His Instagram and Twitter handle got hacked the last night and to share the news of the same, Bharat actor took to his twitter handle to warn his friends and followers of the same.

He wrote Hack Alert- Both Twitter, and Instagram accounts hacked, randomly sending messages and pictures. Already reported. Awaiting more news. Will tweet once haked. Social media profiles of celebrities such as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami have been hacked previously.

On Amitabh Bachchan’s profile, the hackers pinned a tweet which read as- This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army +++.

Check out the tweet here:

Hack Alert – Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked , randomly sending messages and pictures . Already reported . Will tweet once it’s fixed . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2019

They also changed the display picture of Amitabh Bachchan to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, singer Adnan account was hacked by the same group.

Amrita Rao too fell prey to activity. She told a leading daily that she clicked on a link that was sent to her twitter dm by a media house for a print article on me and that’s how her account got hacked.

