Bharat: Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently opened about her song Slow Motion with Salman Khan. She revealed that she broke her knee while rehearsing for the song and after every take, she had to use cold press which was very hard. Though it was very difficult, she is happy seeing the results of the song.

Bharat: Bollywood actor Disha Patani who is best known for sizzling the Internet with her Calvin Klein shoots is currently garnering a lot of praises for sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The actor is also known for her fitness and well proved it in the song Slow Motion, that released some hours back, by performing daredevil stunts. In an interview, the actor revealed that she was bed-ridden for a week before starting with the shoot of the song and also revealed that she broke her knee when she was rehearsing for the entire song. She revealed that she was also practising for gymnastics and various stunts in the song.

She quoted that she was overtraining and eventually she was unable to walk and just after every take she has to use cold press which was very painful. With her hard work and dedication towards work, the actor tried from head to toe and is now happy to receive praises from the masses for her performance in the song. Talking about the song, the two play the role of circus artist set in the 1960s. While, Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist, who perform different stunts on the wall of death.

Disha Patani further shared her experience of shooting the song. She revealed that it was one of her best experiences and difficult too as they had to shoot for the song only at night. She further revealed that the song is a peppy massy number song and she loves such type of songs. She further revealed about sharing the screens with the superstar. She said that he is sweet and often makes everyone comfortable while working. Salman is very hardworking and she often feels lucky to be a part of this big ensemble.

The film Bharat is among the highly anticipated films, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. Apart from Salman Khan and Disha Patani, the film features Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Tabu in lead roles. The film is a remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and narrates about post-independence of India from a common man’s perspective.

