The much-awaited movie of the year Bharat starring superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles is all set to go on floor this year on eid. Ahead of the release, the makers have treated their fans with the trailer of the movie, which has already crossed 25 million views on youtube and now the teaser of their first song Slow Motion starring Disha Patani and Salman Khan in lead roles.

Talking about the teaser of the song Slow Motion which was released an hour back, Disha Patania and Salman Khan starrer looks like a must watch from their fun dance moves to their retro composition, Slow Motion looks like a chartbuster song already! The teaser has crossed 500k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their chemistry! In the teaser, Disha Patani is dressed in a yellow sexy saree whereas Salman Khan looks dashing in his white retro look! Have a look at the video here:

After the teaser release, the fans have started trolling Disha Patani for copying Katrina Kaif from De Dana Dan song Gale Lag Ja. The fans have been comparing the two Bollywood divas in their yellow saree avtar. Talking about the song Gale Lag Ja where Katrina Kaif dances her heart out in a sexy yellow saree opposite Akshay Kumar and oh Boy! the song is a must watch as Katrina Kaif’s sultry avtar cannot be missed!

Watch the full song Gale Lag Ja here:

On the work front, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in their upcoming film Bharat. However Katrina Kaif hasn’t signed any more projects as of yet, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu.

Have a look at some of the stills:

