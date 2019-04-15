The first poster of Bharat starring Salman Khan has released. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan films and T-Series, Bharat will release on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in a film, it is bound to be a blockbuster. However, the buzz around his upcoming release Bharat is unmatched with any one of his previous releases, making it one of the most-awaited films 2019. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, Bharat is regarded as a story of a man and a nation together. To build excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released the first poster of Bharat before its trailer launch.

In the poster shared by Salman Khan on his official Instagram profile, he looks unrecognisable as an old man. With grey hair and white beard, Salman is standing against the backdrop of the year 2010. One can also get a glimpse of crying children, women and men on his chequered blazer. It is worth mentioning that it is the first time that Salman will be seen playing 5 different avatars across different age groups.

Before the release of the first poster, Katrina Kaif has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Bharat and said that the trailer will be out in 10 days. In the still shared by Katrina, she can be seen looking spell-binding in a green saree and no-makeup look. One look at the photo and it is sure to make your heart skip a beat. Bharat marks the third collaboration of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar after blockbuster films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The trailer of Bharat will be released on April 24 and it will be attached to Avengers: Endgame on April 26 on cinema screens. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan films and T-Series, Bharat will enjoy a solo release at the box office. Looking at the buzz around the film, it is expected to take the box office by storm and create new records. Bharat will release on the occasion of Eid, 2019.

