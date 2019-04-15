Bharat first poster: Makers of Salman Khan's upcoming film has finally released the first poster of the film featuring Salman Khan in an old man's look. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance to impress his fans with his versatile roles in the films. It is said that when Salman Khan appears in a film it is bound to be a super hit. After much buzz around the hardworking actor’s upcoming film Bharat, the makers of the film have finally released the first poster of the film. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2019 on the occasion of Eid and features Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014.

Talking about the poster, it features Salman Khan in an old man’s look. With grey hair and beard, the actor has increased the curiosity of the fans. The poster of the film also contains a small glimpse of women and children. Against the backdrop of 2010, the film is said to be a journey of a man and a nation together.

Talking about the social media reaction, fans are calling Salman Khan as the king of Bollywood. Not only this, people are much-excited about the film and also for Katrina Kaif who will appear opposite Salman Khan in the film. Fans are also appreciating Bollywood actor Salman Khan as he always comes up with something unexpected and crowd-pleasing. Many of the fans are also wishing him luck for the film and have already predicted the film to be a blockbuster.

This is going to be epic i am so happy Katrina got to be a part of @aliabbaszafar 's #Bharat , she herself is very hyped up for the film. pic.twitter.com/pWqw2fG4Zx — Rishabh (@rishabhmishra_) April 15, 2019

ilaka kisi ka bhi ho dhamaka toh Salman ka hi hoga. #Bharat pic.twitter.com/NhQWzqMpIv — ❤Salman ki❤ Tamanna (@Being_Tamanna) April 15, 2019

My prayers & best wishes are always with you #SalmanKhan bhaiya @BeingSalmanKhan. May you have a huge blockbuster success to @Bharat_TheFilm. Wish @aliabbaszafar direction, I see very bright & shinning movie making Good luck for #Bharat entrie crew May god Shiva bless the team. pic.twitter.com/IsqceUiCKF — Amogh Shambu (@iamAmoghShambu) April 15, 2019

Wow what a poster and our bhaijaan as always looking dapper. And eyes are looking killer. Another sure shot all time blockbuster on the way @BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm #Bharat pic.twitter.com/uCVRax27kq — Parth (@imParth0004) April 15, 2019

Talking about the film, it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan. The entire team of the film has really worked hard as reports suggested that while shooting for the film, both the lead actors also got injured. Also, the trailer of the film will release on April 24, 2019, and will be showcased with Hollywood highly-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame on 26 April 2019.

