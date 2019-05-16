Bollywood actress Tabu in a recent interview revealed why she is not in any of the promotional events for Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat which is slated to release on June 5.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat is one of the biggest films of this year which also stars evergreen Bollywood beauty, Tabu. However, Tabu was nowhere seen in the phenomenal trailer of the film and fans were wondering why is she not promoting the film or seen at any promotional event for Bharat. On talking about the same, Tabu revealed that she has only one scene in the film along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and therefore there is nothing much to talk about just one scene so there is no point of her joining the promotions of Bharat.

According to reports, Tabu will be seen playing the role of Salman Khan’s sister in the film which has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role and Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover will be seen in supporting roles.

Bharat is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean movie An Ode To My Father and will release on Eid this year—June 5. Bharat is the third collaboration between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

They have earlier worked together for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The trailer of Bharat was loved by fans and created a lot of buzz on social media.

Bharat has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. Bharat brings Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry back on the silver screen.

