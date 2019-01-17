Bharat: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Latest reports suggest that the much-anticipated teaser of Bharat will be released on the occasion of Republic Day, i.e January 26. To raise excitement for the same, Producer Atul Agnihotri has shared a sneak peek of the teaser on his official Twitter account. Scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid, Bharat also stars Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.

One of the most anticipated releases of 2019, Bharat is making all the right buzz even before the film hits the theatrical screens on the festive occasion of Eid. Ever since Bharat has been announced, the makers of the film have kept everyone on the edge of their seats with the recent updates. After several fans were left disappointed by the filmmakers for not releasing anything related to the film on the occasion of Salman’s birthday, latest reports suggest that there was a conscious decision behind the same.

According to a report by an entertainment portal, the teaser of Bharat will be released on the occasion of Republic Day, i.e January 26. To raise excitement for the same, Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri has shared a snippet in which one can hear drumrolls in the backdrop followed by a clip featuring Indian flag.

Speaking about the teaser, a source close to an entertainment portal has revealed that Ali Abbas Zafar is known to present a content film in signature Salman Khan style and he is going to do it again with Bharat. Along with stunning visuals, Bharat is expected to have some catchy dialogues that definitely leave an impact. For those who have watched rushes of the teaser, are all praises for it. We cannot wait for what the makers have in store for us this Republic Day.

Along with Salman Khan, Bharat stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles. Considered as the official adaptation of 2014 Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is bankrolled by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and Salman Khan Films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More