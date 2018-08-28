To turn the excitement of the fans up for the movie Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar has shared a fascinating picture of gorgeous Katrina Kaif in a traditional green attire. This beauty is catching all the eyes and capturing all the hearts!

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have been sharing lots of pictures from the sets of the movie Bharat. This picture of Katrina Kaif was recently shared by the director of the movie, Ali Abbas Zafar and it took the internet by a storm. Fans are totally loving this alluring and engaging look of Katrina and are definitely seeking for more. This picture is apparently from the sets in Malta where the gorgeous actress is carrying an elegant Indian outfit in green colour and is appealing to everyone with her eyes.

The picture is photographed by the cinematographer of the movie – Marcin Laskawiec. Ali Abbas Zafar also described the picture that it was taken between the shots and that they are finally wrapping scenes in Malta.

Also Read: Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2 trailer will take you to an emotional roller-coaster ride

Bharat is the upcoming Salman-Katrina starrer movie which is already creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans and is slated to hit the theatres during Eid 2019.

The Ali Abbas direction will also feature stars like Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. This is the third time that Salman is collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for a project, after Sultan.

This project is going to be one of the most different works of him as he will be sporting 5 different looks in this movie. Reportedly, Bharat is an adaption of a South Korean drama Ode to my Father launched in the year 2014.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar unveils the first look of Shabana Azmi, Anmol Rodriguez-starrer Aunty Ji

To keep the fans in touch with the production of the movie, the actors and the director, producer are posting behind the scene snaps and shoot videos. As always, Salman Khan has saved the eid of 2019 to hit the box-office with his upcoming movie- Bharat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More