Bharat: Katrina Kaif is seen in a new look in a video uploaded by the producer of her upcoming project Bharat. In the video, she is wearing a red saree with a simple hairstyle. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is seen walking ahead of her. It seems that the makers want to create curiosity in the minds of the audience. The movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2019.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Dabangg Salman Khan are currently busy with the work of their upcoming film Bharat. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the star cast of the movie includes Salman Khan along with Tabu, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff. According to the reports, the movie is shot in various locations including– Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi.

Recently, the producer of Bharat took to his Instagram to share a video from the sets of the movie in which Katrina can be seen walking in a retro outfit. She is wearing a red saree with a messy bun hairdo. Meanwhile, Salman is walking ahead of her in the video. Have a look at the video here-

Before Katrina Kaif, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra was signed but because of her engagement ceremonies, she backed out and Katrina was then finalised. It is not the first time, that the actors have shared something related to the movie. Earlier also, Salman Khan shared a photo standing at the Wagah Border. It seems that the producer is trying to build the interest of the audience by hiding the looks of his stars.

Before this, the actors have worked together in the films that include Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and many other. Bharat is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2019.

