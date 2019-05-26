Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is one of the highly anticipated films of the year which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in supporting roles. Recently, in an interview Katrina Kaif opened up about her character Kumud in the film.

Bharat: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is one of the glamorous actors of the industry who misses no chance of impressing her fans with her outstanding acting skills as well as her smoking hot avatar. The actor stunned everyone with her role of Babita Kumari in her last film Zero. Her alcoholic looks and behaviour astonished her fans completely and was also praised for her character. Currently, the actor is all set for the release of his upcoming film Bharat which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is among the highly anticipated films of the year.

In the film Salman Khan will play the role of a man named Bharat and Katrina Kaif will play the role of madam sir with curly-hair and also plays Salman Khan’s love interest. Recently, in an interview, Katrina Kaif revealed about her character Kumud in the film.

The actor quoted that her role was very challenging and one of the best roles of career till now in terms of reality and depth. Playing a woman of 1975 to 2010 is difficult as it is important to maintain continuity in her role in every passing year.

She further revealed that Bharat is an emotional journey in which her strength and the obstacles which Kumud faces in the film is huge. She further praised the scriptwriter as they have done a fabulous job to add that spark and emotions in the writing. Kumud is a strong woman who is fun loving and likes to live every moment of her life.

Katrina Kaif further revealed the experience of working with Salman Khan in the film. She revealed that since the time Salman Khan started he was very focussed but now he is even more focused on his work. Moreover, he has also renewed the sense of approach in his work. Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

