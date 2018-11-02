The post in which Katrina is looking naturally beautiful in a teal colour sweatshirt and black lowers. In the picture shared by Bollywoodlife, Thugs Of Hindostan actress looks mesmerising in no makeup look. As per reports, Katrina Kaif is preparing for the remaining parts of the scenes fro her upcoming movie Bharat that also stars Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many others.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has been making the headlines since its inception. Bharat which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set to hit the screen on Eid in 2019. Since the reports of Salman Khan starrer Bharat surfaced, the buzz has reportedly been growing stronger and stronger. Bharat is set across several decades and will be showcasing Bollywood Sultan, Salman Khan in several avatars. While the makers of the movie are sharing updates on the regular basis to keep the fans up-to-date, Salman Khan’s co-actor Katrina Kaif is the one who has been treating us with several behind the scene posts.

According to a reports, Katrina Kaif recently shared a post where the gorgeous actress can be seen preparing for what seems to be a song. The post in which Katrina is looking naturally beautiful in a teal colour sweatshirt and black lowers. In the picture shared by Bollywoodlife, Thugs Of Hindostan actress looks mesmerising in no makeup look. As per reports, Katrina Kaif is preparing for the remaining parts of the scenes fro her upcoming movie Bharat that also stars Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many others.

The actress shared the picture via Instagram stories where she can be seen practising with a harmonium. Well, even though the picture was shared with no caption, it had a singing emoji on the left corner. Well, while the makers have kept everything relating to the movie under the wraps, the fans expect that she will be seen singing in Bharat opposite Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif will now be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheik. The magnum opus will be hitting the silver screen on November 8 and is said to be one of the most-awaited movies of 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More