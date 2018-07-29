Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has allegedly stepped in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat as the leading lady of the film. According to the latest buzz, after Priyanka Chopra announced her exit, the makers of the film approached Katrina and sorted out her dates. The diva will start shooting for the film from September.

As Priyanka Chopra makes headlines with her decision to drop out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, latest reports suggest that Katrina Kaif has been signed as the leading lady of the film. In a conversation with DNA, a source close to the daily stated that the producers of the film Atul and Alvira Agnihotri share a warm relationship with the diva. After the fiasco happened, the duo reached out to Katrina and sorted out her dates for the film. Now, Katrina Kaif has been signed as the lead opposite Salman Khan.

The report further stated that Katrina will start shooting for the film from the month of September after finishing her other work commitments. While reports were rife Kareena Kapoor might step in as the leading lady of the film, the diva has reportedly given her dates for another film.

According to the latest buzz, Jackie Shroff is also all set to join the star-cast of the film and will essay the role of Salman’s father in the film. Speaking about the same, the source said that Bharat is a beautiful story of father and son. When Jackie Shroff was offered the role, he liked it so much that he immediately gave his nod for the same.

On being quipped if Salman is upset with Priyanka after her decision to quit the film, Salman’s father and Filmmaker Salim Khan stated that these things happen in the film industry and it is okay. If Priyanka is not doing Bharat, then let her be. He added that the team or Salman is not with Priyanka.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Bharat is the adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film will hit the screens next year.

