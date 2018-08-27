Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat in Malta, is winning the internet with her latest look from the film. On August 27, Bharat's filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared a behind the scenes photo from the film sets. Dressed in a green embroidered lehenga, Katrina's new avatar for the film is absolute perfection and definitely worth a look.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-anticipated film Bharat is making headlines for all the right reasons. After releasing the first shot in which the leading duo can be seen madly in love with each other, the makers of the film have released a behind the scenes photo from the film sets. In the photo, Katrina can be seen channelling desi vibes in a completely different avatar. Dressed in a green embroidered lehenga, Katrina looked mesmerising as striked a sexy yet powerful pose. Bharat’s filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared the look on his Instagram handle.

In her latest photos, Katrina is winning hearts with her latest look in which she is seen sporting a curly-haired look.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri and T-Series, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif along with Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid 2019.

