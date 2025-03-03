Bharat Ke Logon Ko Namaskar: Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Attempts Hindi On Stage, Leaves Internet Impressed

His effort to connect with international audiences was widely appreciated, especially among viewers in India.

Conan O’Brien made a memorable mark at the 97th Academy Awards by addressing audiences in multiple languages, including Hindi, Spanish, and Mandarin. His multilingual approach was a rare and unique moment in Oscars history.

Conan O’Brien Greets Indian Viewers in Hindi

During the ceremony, O’Brien extended his greetings to audiences across the world. While speaking in Hindi, he said:

“Bharat ke logo ko namaskar. Wahan subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ke aap nashte ke saath Oscars dekh rahe honge.” (Translation: “Greetings to the people of India. It is morning there, so I hope you are watching the Oscars along with your breakfast.”)

Social Media Reacts to Conan Speaking Hindi

While many admired his attempt, some users on social media humorously pointed out his pronunciation struggles.

One user wrote, “Good attempt, but frankly, Conan totally butchered the Hindi greeting!” Another joked, “Conan O’Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! Good job, though the Hindi was definitely ‘Hinding’!”

Despite the mixed reactions, O’Brien’s multilingual address added a refreshing and inclusive touch to the Oscars ceremony.

For those who missed the live broadcast, the 97th Academy Awards can be streamed on JioHotstar.