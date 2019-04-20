Bharat motion poster: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all geared up to take box office by storm with his next release Bharat. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and many others, the film will release on the occasion of Eid this year.

Bharat motion poster: This Eid is going to be full of sparks and valuable cinematic experience with the release of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat. After raising excitement among the audience with various posters from the film that also introduced us to Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani’s characters, the makers have released a motion poster today that is sure to convince you to watch the film. In the motion poster shared by Salman, one can look at the journey of Bharat from the year 1964 to 2010.

From a superstar in 1964, an industry worker in 1970, a naval officer in 1985, a grim-faced determined man in 1990s to an old man in 2010, Bharat is going to trace the journey of a man and a nation together. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan films, Bharat is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. The trailer of the film will be released on April 24 and will be attached to Avengers: Endgame.

Take a look at the motion poster of Bharat here:

Along with Salman Khan, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. Having delivered blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film marks the third collaboration of Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka Chopra was earlier the leading lady of the film. However, she walked out of the film days before the film went on floors.

An official adaptation of Korean film Ode to my father, Bharat will release on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5. After Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in films like Dabangg 3, Kick 2, the remake of Korean film Veteran and Inshallah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More