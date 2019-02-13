Salman Khan Bharat movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam: The movie Bharat is set to have a multilingual release, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages and reports say that they might release it in more languages so that it can get pan India to reach. The movie will star Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and others.

Bharat movie: One of the much awaited movies of the year Bharat starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in lead roles recently in a report stated that it will follow the footsteps of Thugs Of Hindostan and will release in four more languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. And moreover, the makers might release it in more languages so that it can get pan India to reach! As per the report, the makers are trying to find dubbing artists who can lend their voices to the various characters of this period drama film.

The movie will also star Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi, Tabu, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shoff, and many others. The movie has already created a buzz among the fans and they are eagerly waiting to watch the movie which is slated to release on Eid. From its teaser release to poster release fans have always been crazy for Sallu Bhai!

This isn’t the first time when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have paired up together for a blockbuster before this they have worked in Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraj, and Maine Pyaar Kya Kiya. The teaser, as well as the first look of Bharat, has crossed millions of views on YouTube. Take a look at the teaser here:

