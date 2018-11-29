Katrina Kaif is the most celebrated and praised actress from the Bollywood Industry. She posted a new picture on Instagram with her curly hairstyle which took the social media by storm yesterday. She was seen wearing a red dress, and a few days back a photo went viral with her co-star Salman Khan from the sets of Bharat. Her performance in Thugs of Hindustan was not praised due to the tonality of the film, but be ready to see Katrina Kaif in her new avatar in Bharat.

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif just dropped an amazing post on Instagram with her latest look for the film Bharat. Katrina Kaif is promoting her new look from the movie Bharat with Salman Khan. The movie is set to release in summer 2019. Katrina Kaif is looking mesmerising with her curly hair and her innocence. Her fans on social media have gone all gaga over her new look and praising with positive comments on Instagram. A photo with Salman Khan also went viral a few days back from the sets of Bharat. Katrina Kaif is very elegant and calm over her captions when it comes to posting new pictures or videos on social media, this time she went for a simple and straight caption of a dancing emoji girl. Katrina Kaif is seen wearing a red dress in her new post and many of her friends posted good wishes in the comments. Everyone in the Bollywood industry was praising her new look for the film Bharat.

Katrina Kaif is the most loved actress in Indian Cinema right now with her consistent performances in the past movies like Baar Baar Dekho, New York, Namaste London and many more. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were shooting in Mumbai one month ago. Now, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are shooting in New Delhi for Bharat. Bharat is a big budget movie being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The story is about a stuntman who travels the world from the 1960s to present times. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and a small cameo by Varun Dhawan.

Check out her new post which got 7 lakh likes in just 13 hours:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More