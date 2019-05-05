Bharat movie: Ahead of the release of the movie, Katrina Kaif shared a still from the movie where she is driving off in a gypsy. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan the movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and many other stars.

Bharat movie: One of the much-awaited movies of this year Bharat starring some of the biggest names of Bollywood such as Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi among various other stars is all set to release this year on June 5, 2019. Ahead of the release, Katrina Kaif shared a photo of her driving off in a gypsy. She has captioned her picture as still from Bharat location. The post has already crossed 50k and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her Dabangg look.

The soundtrack of the movie Bharat has been composed by Vishal Shekhar, and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The two songs of the movie which have already crossed millions of views on youtube are- Slow Motion starring Disha Patania and Salman Khan in lead roles and Chashni which released two days back starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in lead roles. The two songs have been going viral on social media and have already crossed more than 20 million views on Youtube.

The movie Bharat has been exclusively shot in various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab, and Delhi. The makers of Bharat were earlier going to star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role but after getting engaged to Nick Jonas and having a time crunch in managing everything, Priyanka Chopra called quits. She was replaced by Katrina Kaif and the diva shared the news on her Instagram account about the film wrapping up on March 5, 2019.

Take a look at the post here:

Bharat is based on the 2014 South Korean Ode To My Father. The principal photography of the movie began in April 2018.

