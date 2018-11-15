Director Ali Abbas Zafar posted a picture from the sets of the film. He just revealed the first look of the picture in which Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are standing in front of the Wagah border. Salman Khan-starrer Bharat is scheduled to hit the box office next year, however, the film has already been making the headlines for varying reasons.

Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif share first look and it has a Wagah border connection

Bharat first look: Salman Khan Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat is one of the most talked about movies of the year. As there are pictures coming up from the movie, it is creating a buzz among the fans and leaving then intrigued. Earlier this morning on November 15, 2018, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture from his upcoming flick opposite Katrina Kaif- Bharat. In the first look of Bharat, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are standing facing the gate of Wagah Border in Amritsar. In the picture, Katrina Kaif is donning a red saree with a blue shawl and Salman Khan is dressed in a navy blue suit. He has captioned the picture as Get ready to witness the journey of a man and a nationn together.

The movie also features Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Meiyang Chang and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Bharat is set to release next year on eid 2019. Reports suggest that the film has been inspired by the Korean film Ode to My Father. In the movie, Salman Khan will portray the story of India spanning Sixty years in different avatars. Take a look at some of the other pictures from the shooting of Bharat here:

