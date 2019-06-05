Bharat movie review: Much-awaited film Bharat has finally released and is currently garnering positive reviews from fans as well as critics. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced under the banners of Reel Life Production, Salman Khan Films and T-series.

Bharat movie review: After not so promising response of Salman Khan’s Eid releases Race 3 and Tubelight, the hard-working actor’s highly anticipated film Bharat has released and is currently buzzing the Internet for all the right reasons. The film is the third collaboration of Salman Khan with director Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda and is currently garnering positive reviews from all the corners of the world. The film is about a man Bharat who devotes himself entirely for the nation and leaves everything for the promise he made to his father and for his nation.

In his entire life, Bharat (played by Salman Khan) meet a lot of characters starting from 1947 to 2010– his childhood friend Vilayati (played by Sunil Grover), father (played by Jackie Shroff), mother (played by Sonali Kulkarni) and his love interest– Madam Sir aka Kumud ( played by Katrina Kaif). The best thing about the film is it is a typical Salman Khan film yet completely different from others. It seems that Ali Abbas Zafar has well studied the preference of fans and delivers what Salman Khan fans want.

Despite it being a two and half hour film, it doesn’t bore and will take you through an emotional roller coaster ride of Bharat’s entire life. In the film, Bharat is a victim of partition and works really hard to do what is best for his community and nation. Despite the intriguing story which is filled with ups and downs, the films pick up pace as soon as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif appear on screens. With curly hair and open-hearted nature, Katrina Kaif not only steals the heart of Salman in the film, but she also manages to impress her fans.

Moreover, the use of computer graphic technology by the director has helped shrink and enhance the body of Salman Khan as he gets into the process of ageing in the film. Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar has worked very tactfully as all the emotional scenes are very carefully sequenced and there are various junctions which will surely make you shed tears.

Film critic Gaurang Chauhan in his review has given 3 stars to the film and quoted that Salman Khan in his full form and has managed well to compensate in Bharat after films like Race 3 and Tubelight. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover has also performed well and has well complimented Salman Khan in various scenes, starting from comedy to emotional.

Film critic Renuka Vyavahare has given 3.5 stars to the film in her review. She quoted that the film is entertaining as well as well-intentioned but at times it gets over-bearing especially in the first half. She further added that with a little crisp editing, the film could have done wonders.

#Update: Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with #LoveYatri, to enact the role of an army officer in his second film… Titled #Kwatha… Directed by Karan Lalit Butani… Produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi… Filming begins Sept 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2019

Film critic Taran Adarsh gave the film 4 stars and called the film smashing and appreciated the lead stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for their outstanding performance in the film.

#OneWordReview…#Bharat: SMASH-HIT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

An emotional journey that wins you over… Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional… Katrina excels… Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully… Slight trimming needed… Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview pic.twitter.com/FVMFYZf9y0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App