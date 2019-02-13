Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, which is set to release this Eid, is one of the most anticipated films this year. The makers of the upcoming film had released a new teaser earlier this month that got a massive response from the audience and is increasing the excitement for the trailer.

Bharat movie set worth Rs 10 crore to be destroyed in the climax: Salman Khan’s Bharat will feature Katrina Kaif opposite him. With just 6 days left for the shoot, the makers have a constructed a set of Delhi at Filmcity in Mumbai that has cost them approximately Rs 10 crore. Reportedly, the extravagant set of the film will be destroyed as part of the climax. All the principal cast will shoot for the sequence tomorrow, on the valentine’s day with Salman and Katrina reuniting with Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover to carry out the scene.

The news has it that the most anticipated film, Bharat is proceeding for multilingual release and will simultaneously hit the screens in the dubbed languages of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. A source revealed that the makers of the film are scouting for dubbing artistes in different languages to lend their voices to the characters of the film.

Salman and Katrina recently shot an elaborate wedding song which was preceded by another big song featuring Salman and Disha. Talking about the film, Salman and Katrina will have five varied looks that will showcase their journey from 18 to 60 years. Bharat is the official remake of a Korean drama, An Ode To My Father. It marks the third collaboration between Salman and director Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bhaijan of Bollywood, Salman Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) and achieved a breakthrough with a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Khan went on to establish himself in Bollywood industry with roles in several top-grossing productions, including the romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), the action thriller Karan Arjun (1995), the comedy Biwi No.1 (1999), and the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999).

