Bharat movie song Turpeya: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced the release of the new song Turpeya from his upcoming film Bharat and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the song.

Bharat movie song Turpeya: Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of this year and after releasing four amazing and sensational tracks from the film, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Bharat have announced that they will release the all-new song titled Turpeya tomorrow—May 21. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a new poster from the film announcing the release of Turpeya song.

In the poster, we see Salman Khan dressed as a Navy officer in a fine white uniform and is looking breathtakingly handsome. His killer expressions and the moustache are to die for!

Earlier, Bharat songs such as Slow Motion, Chashni, and Aithey Aa went viral on social media and became overnight chartbusters and now fans are eagerly waiting for the makers of the film to release the new song Turpeya from the movie.

Vishal-Shekhar have composed the music of Bharat which has become a superhit. Bharat stars Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role and the film is an official adaptation of South Korean movie An Ode To My Father.

Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles and the film is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 which is the festive occasion of Eid.

Bharat is one of the most awaited movies of the year which has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Bharat has been co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit.

