Bharat new poster: Salman Khan recently unveiled the fourth poster of his upcoming film Bharat. In the poster, Salman Khan is looking dapper as a naval officer and his costar Katrina Kaif appears in a simple look wearing a salwar suit. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Bharat new poster: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the leading actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles on-screen. Currently, the actor is all set to impress fans with his upcoming film Bharat. The makers of Bharat are in full mode to create curiosity among the fans and have recently revealed the fourth poster of the film. The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father and features the lead actor Salman Khan in multiple roles. Set in 1985, Salman Khan appears as a navy officer.

With her costar Katrina Kaif, the actor is currently creating a buzz on the Internet with his new look. In the poster, Salman Khan is dressed in his navy uniform meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is looking alluring dressed in a salwar suit.

Salman Khan is currently topping the charts by sharing the posters of the film daily this week. In the first poster, the Salman Khan appeared in the role of an old man with grey hair and beard. In order to look perfect, the actor also carried a pair of spectacles.

The second poster showcased the hardworking actor in a younger look. Not only this, but Bollywood actor Disha Patani also appears in the poster flying at the top right corner. Reports reveal that Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist, who performs daredevil stunts at the circus. This phase of the character is set from 1964. Disha Patani and Salman Khan will also appear together for the first time in a hot song in the film.

Finally, in the third poster of the film unveiled the looks of the lead actor Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan. This phase is set from 1970. Talking about the film, it narrates the story of India’s journey from 1947 to 2010. Reports suggest that both the lead stars will appear in all five looks in the film.

Reports also revealed that since there was a lot of excitement among the fans regarding the looks of the actors, Salman wanted to release every look individually.

Bharat serves as the third project of Bollywood actor Salman Khan with director Ali Abbas Zafar after doing films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The trailer of the film will release on April 24, 2019, and will get officially launched with Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.

