Bharat new poster: Salman Khan has shared the fifth poster of his upcoming film, Bharat. Like the third and fourth posters, this one too shows him opposite co-star Katrina Kaif. In the poster, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are seen sharing an intense look and is creating a buzz with back to back posters.

Bharat new poster: The fifth poster of the much-anticipated film of the year Bharat is out and fans can’t stop praising Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s intense look. The movie which traces the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen featuring in six different looks through the years. As the makers have already uploaded posters from 2010, 1990, 1985, 1974 and 1964 more posters from the multi starrer drama are soon to go on floors.

About thirty minutes back Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the fifth poster of his film. Salman Khan captioned his photo as Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai! 💪🏻 #BharatKaVaada. Take a look at the latest poster from the film here:

Talking about the previous posters from the film, 1964 look showed the Dabbang star in his late 20’s looking leaner and younger. By the looks of the poster, it also seems that the movie will have a circus segment and will feature Disha Patani as the trapeze dancer.

Take a look at the poster here:

Some of the other posters also showed Salman Khan as a daredevil biker, a navy officer, and many more looks. Talking about Katrina Kaif, she will also be seen sporting six different looks with Salman Kahm. The movie Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Tabu, Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and many other actors in the pivotal roles.

On the work front, Salman Kahn will be next seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and have created much buzz with their films. The movie Bharat will release this year ion eid 2019 and the trailer of the film will be coming out this week on April 24, 2019.

