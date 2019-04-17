Salman Khan's young look from his upcoming film Bharat's poster has created a lot of buzz on the Internet. Recently, Hollywood actor Paris Hilton also got impressed with his looks and commented on his poster. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan leaves no stone unturned to impress his fans with his versatile roles and phenomenal acting skills. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Bharat which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Some hours back, the makers of the film revealed another poster of the film which features the superstar in a young look. In clean-shaven look, neatly combed hair and stylish sunglasses, the actor refected a man from ’20s. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps on fulfilling the expectations of his fans with his talent and hard work.

It seems that a new fan has been added to the young actor’s list. The moment the poster was unveiled, the fans got excited and started showering their love in the form of likes and comments. Adding to the list, Hollywood actor Paris Hilton also commented on the poster by adding a cool emoji.

Earlier to this as well, the makers unveiled the first poster which was a contrast to the latest poster. In the first poster, Salman Khan was dressed in an old man’s looks with grey hair and heavy beard and wrinkles on his face. However, in the latest poster, Bollywood actor Disha Patani was also flying up in the corner of the poster and spelt her magic with her 60s look. Moreover, her short hairdo further added more perfection to her look in the poster.

Talking about her role in the film, Disha Patani will play the role of a trapeze artist. Not only this, but she will also be performing some daredevil stunts in the circus. Moreover, Salman Khan and Disha Patani will also feature in a hot track in the film.

Bharat is a drama film directed by Alia Abbas Zafar and is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan. The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and features Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

