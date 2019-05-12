Bharat poster: Bharat is the most-awaited film of the year 2019 which is slated to release this year, Eid. The director Ali Abbas Zafar is also making sure to share the posters constantly on social media and is successfully raising the curiosity level to watch the film. Besides Salman Khan, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in the lead role.

Bharat poster: Salman Khan-starrer Bharat is the much-anticipated film of the year 2019. While Salman Khan’s fans couldn’t get enough of the power-packed trailer, the director Ali Abbas Zafar is also leaving no chance in raising the curiosity level regarding the film. They are continued to share the posters of the film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar also took to Twitter to share one of the unseen posters of the film. Ali Abbas Zafar has shared a photograph on Twitter where he can be seen donning navy officer’s avatar. It is one of five appearances from Salman Khan’s movie. In the movie, he can be seen dressed as a merchant navy officer with Eagle Marine written over it. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in the pivotal roles. Bharat is the third collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman Khan. Earlier, they worked together for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat movie will release Eid, June 5, 2019.

The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be sharing the silver screen for a movie which is based on the 2014 South Korean melodrama, Ode to My Father. It is the principal photography for Bharat started in April 2018. The shooting took place at multiple locations such as Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi.

Bharat. Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/rPvztMzz9R — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 12, 2019

Salman Khan has reportedly undergone five transformations in the film. The 52-year-old actor will be sported in 5 different looks with the help of the prosthetics and VFX.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma respectively.

