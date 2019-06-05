Salman Khan Bharat premiere: It seems that more than the fans, the industry is eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated film Bharat. A night before the release, the makers of the film held a grand premiere of Bharat. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Tabu, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday along with other celebrities also attended the event. Take a look at the pictures:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Tabu with other celebs appear at the event

Salman Khan Bharat premiere: Finally, the much-anticipated film Bharat starring Bollywood star Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has released today and seems that not only the fans but the entire industry is eagerly waiting for the film. The film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and apart from Salman and Katrina, it also features Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu in supporting roles. Some hours back, the makers of the film held a premiere of the film just a day before the release and not only the star cast but the television industry also arrived at the event.

Salman Khan with the entire cast of the film also appeared at the event and looked dapper dressed in a black leather jacket paired it with rugged jeans. Katrina Kaif like every time dazzled the event dressed in a floral ethnic attire. With straight hair and diamond studs, the actor appeared like a queen.

Further, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also graced the event with their super hot chemistry. Disha Patani, who plays the role of an artist Radha in Bharat, was looking sizzling dressed in a white corset and further opted for ripped jeans. With soft curls, choker set and an adorable smile, the actor looked ravishing. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was dressed in an all black look.

Bollywood newbies Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria also attended the event in their stylish attires. Ananya Panday was wearing a black casual crop top, Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria like every time looked flamboyant in check pants and a sexy bralette. Further, she opted a multicolour shrug as well.

Bollywood actor Tabu, who will play a pivotal role, also attended the grand Bharat premiere. The actor was dressed in a black dress and further completed her looks with red lipstick and a stylish pair of earrings.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Salman Khan Films, T-Series and Reel Life Productions. Bharat narrates the life struggles of Salman Khan from the age of 18 to 70. Moreover, the film is the sixth collaboration between Salman and Katrina.

Take a look at the pictures from the grand premiere:

\https://www.instagram.com/p/BySyFCjAdtV/

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App