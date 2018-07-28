Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Bharat is making headlines even before the film hits the floors. After Priyanka's exit from the film, Bharat producer Nikhil Namit has allegedly called her unprofessional for walking out of the film. He added that there is no truth behind rumours that suggest that Priyanka left the film due to the length of the role offered to her.

After celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines on July 28 after Bharat filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she is no longer a part of the film due to a special reason, the producer of the film has reacted to the same. In a conversation with Mid Day, Nikhil Namit, CEO of Reel Life Productions stated that Priyanka told them that she had to leave due to her engagement, two days ago. He added that it is a little unprofessional on her part to do it so suddenly.

In another interview with a daily, he added that there is no truth behind the speculations that suggest that Priyanka walked out of the film due to the length of her role in the film. Talking about how no screen test or look test was done for her as it was planned for August, Nikhil added that Priyanka was scheduled to shoot for the film from September.

He added that Priyanka walked out of the film purely due to her personal reasons better known to her because of which she walked out of the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar, in his tweet, had stated that Priyanka Chopra is no more part of the film and it is because of a special reason and hinted at their engagement as he added that she told them about her decision in a ‘Nick’ of time. In a follow-up tweet, Ali added that they will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Yes yes yes … we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules …. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

After Priyanka’s exit, the makers of the film are planning to cast Katrina Kaif or Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman Khan in the film. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover. The film will hit the screens next year.

