Bharat movie review: A small attempt to describe what I went through watching Salman Khan's Bharat. Bhaijaan's fans, don't get mad, as this Salman Khan movie review is just a review and it won't ever come between your love with Salman Bhai.

Bharat movie review: I have always wanted to witness the hype surrounding Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan’s Eid releases, and this Wednesday, Bharat came as an opportunity to tick it off my bucket list. Before I add to this review-cum-why-you-should-not-watch Bharat, I must make it clear that I am neither a fan nor a hardboiled nitpicker of Salman Khan. I like the cinema and people who run the extravaganza, and Salman Khan is indeed a big name in the Hindi film industry. Now, to the review!

Bharat is the story of a man named Bharat, played by Salman Khan, who spends his entire life fulfilling a promise made to his father that he would take care of his family. He is so devoted to his promise that he refuses to marry, of all women, Katrina Kaif, aka Kumud, as it might hamper his promise to papa. This sore fact reminded me of a big-time flop, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and I won’t haunt you more by reminding you of that film. Bharat is a 144 minute-long film that leaves you questioning your call to watch this film in the first place. Yawn!

The makers try to recreate the pain and trauma of Partition. Bharat is a subtle move to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, but wait, aren’t most of Bollywood film stories beating around the same bush? I respect the filmmakers’ attempt to address such a grave issue which pits India against Pakistan but I don’t think it can be solved that easily.

Let’s not dive deeper and keep it light, like Salman and the makers of this film have tried. The film is full of unrelatable things a realist like me could never believe. One such incident is when Bharat joins the Merchant Navy and their ship is attacked by Somali pirates. Now guess, how does Salman bhai deal with it? Most of you must be thinking of a full-on action sequence but no, here’s where the love for Bollywood across the world comes into play.

The pirates turn out to be big-time Amitabh Bachchan fans and they let the ship go after a brief Antakshari session, just like that. Fact is sometimes stranger than fiction, like that viral video of 3 unidentified African men singing Tum Paas Aaye and nailing it neat. If you love watching stuff like this, Bharat is THE movie for you, and if that’s a no, then keep away. However, I liked Katrina’s part. I would even suggest that the film should have been made with Katrina in the lead and named Bharati. Now, I am trying to be a feminist and I shouldn’t diss that too much.

You must have found this review tedious, but the movie’s worse. Trust Me. So, how can one accept something meaningful? The only thing that I found interesting was Bhai’s audience. The audience did not let me listen to a single dialogue and I am singularly thankful for that. I recently got to know that the film had grossed Rs 42 crore at the box office and I don’t wonder how because I have seen people going crazy over Bhai even before the airconditioning had cloistered them from the searing Delhi afternoon, baking the cinema hall.

Last but not least, the film helped me discover my braver side. It made me realise that I have deep reservoirs of patience, a la Buddha. I didn’t shut my eyes at the incredulous things on the screen and sat through them. I could have easily left the cinema hall but I didn’t. I watched it through and came out alive. Now that I have realised my stronger nature, I don’t think I will put myself through such trash again. Suspension of disbelief be damned!!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App