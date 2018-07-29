After speculations that Salman Khan is upset with Priyanka Chopra for quitting Bharat, Salim Khan has clarified that the actor is not upset with Priyanka as such things happen in the film industry. When quipped about which Bollywood diva can replace Priyanka in the film, the filmmaker added that anyone can replace her.

After Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat, reports were rife that the megastar is miffed with the desi diva for quitting the film at the last minute. However, Salman’s father and filmmaker Salim Khan has put an end to such speculations in the latest interview with a leading entertainment portal. In a conversation with the daily, Salim Khan clarified that such things happen in the industry and it is okay. If Priyanka is not doing Bharat then let her be.

He added that it was not the nth hour and as he mentioned earlier, these things do happen in the film industry due to date issues, money issues or issues related to the role. He has not got the details as to why Priyanka chose to leave the film but they will soon cast someone else. The team or Salman Khan are not upset with her.

On being quipped about who can replace Priyanka in the film, the filmmaker stated that anyone can replace her as there are many people.

Also Read: Bharat producer upset with Priyanka Chopra, calls her unprofessional for walking out

Speaking about the same, Bharat’s producer Nikhil Namit had earlier called Priyanka ‘unprofessional’ for leaving the film. In his statement, Nikhil had said that Priyanka had told them that she is quitting the film due to her engagement 2 days ago. He added that it was unprofessional on her part to leave the film so suddenly.

Announcing the news on his official Twitter handle, Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier stated that Priyanka is no more a part of the film and the reason behind that is very special. She informed the makers about her decision to quit the film in ‘Nick’ of time. Extending his best wishes to the actor, Ali added that he is very happy for her.

Also Read: Bharat: After Priyanka Chopra’s exit, Katrina Kaif to star in Salman Khan-starrer?

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Yes yes yes … we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules …. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More