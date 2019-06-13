Salman Khan's Bharat is breaking all the records at the box office as the movie has turned out to be the biggest Eid opener and the biggest opener of Salman Khan's career.

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s latest movie Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif is doing wonders at the box office. The film successfully did a business of Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day and became this year’s film with the biggest opening and is also the biggest opener in Salman Khan’s career too. The last 2 Salman movies released on Eid, Tubelight and Race 3, couldn’t meet his fans’ expectations and were unable to leave an impact on the crowd, but Bharat has turned out to be a bonanza for Salman too.

Taran Adarsh, Bollywood analyst and film critic, said the film’s opening collection has crossed the first-day collection of Ek Tha Tiger, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Sultan. He also said that as per Bharat’s performance at the box office, the movie is going to be the second highest grosser of the year. Bharat surpassed the opening day records of Salman Khan’s previous movies which were also released on Eid like Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, both the movies earned Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 32.93 crore on opening day.

Salman Khan even thanked his fans on Twitter. He tweeted that he wants to thank all the people who supported him in his career and helped Bharat to be the biggest opener of his career. He said at the point when the national anthem was being sung and everyone left their chairs to stand up for the national anthem, he felt humbled and proud and said it was one of the momentous occasions of his life.

